Sonic the Hedgehog Becomes a Virtual YouTuber

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary by turning the iconic blue hedgehog into a Virtual YouTuber. The official Japanese Twitter account posted a short video featuring a Live2D model of the character on Thursday. He is voiced by long-time Sonic voice actor Jun-ichi Kanemaru .

"Hey, guys! I am Sonic! Sonic the Hedgehog!" said the VTuber Sonic. "I ran, and this is where I reached. Twitter, is it? How cool! It seems lively and fun! Thanks for your celebratory comments, everyone! 30 years, 100 years, let's keep it up! See you!"

The VTuber Sonic also appeared on the Sonic Station livestream at multiple points, offering his comments:

The Twitter account is also celebrating the 30th anniversary by releasing daily illustrations. The first is drawn by the prominent Japanese video game streamer Efuyan:

Last month, it was announced that the series will get a new game that will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

