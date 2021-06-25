Interest
Sonic the Hedgehog Becomes a Virtual YouTuber
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary by turning the iconic blue hedgehog into a Virtual YouTuber. The official Japanese Twitter account posted a short video featuring a Live2D model of the character on Thursday. He is voiced by long-time Sonic voice actor Jun-ichi Kanemaru.
#ソニステ 30周年バースデースペシャルいかがでしたか？— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) June 24, 2021
一緒にお祝いしてくれたみなさま、ありがとうございました♪
ソニックからみなさんへひとこと🦔✨ #ソニックバースデー2021 #sonic30th pic.twitter.com/9Vg7m2qdMm
"Hey, guys! I am Sonic! Sonic the Hedgehog!" said the VTuber Sonic. "I ran, and this is where I reached. Twitter, is it? How cool! It seems lively and fun! Thanks for your celebratory comments, everyone! 30 years, 100 years, let's keep it up! See you!"
The VTuber Sonic also appeared on the Sonic Station livestream at multiple points, offering his comments:
The Twitter account is also celebrating the 30th anniversary by releasing daily illustrations. The first is drawn by the prominent Japanese video game streamer Efuyan:
【ソニック30周年お祝いイラスト】— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) June 25, 2021
えふやん(@Fyan_suiiiii_)さま
30周年お祝いイラストをありがとうございます✨
ソニックたちはこれからも走り続けます💨#ソニックバースデー2021 #sonic30th #ソニック pic.twitter.com/2uTFRkNzT1
Last month, it was announced that the series will get a new game that will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.
Source: Sonic the Hedgehog official Japanese Twitter account