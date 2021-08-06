Manga Artists Keisuke Itagaki, Machiko Satonaka Draw Illustrations for Paralympics Program

Artists represent taekwondo & badminton, the newest sports added to Paralympics

Manga artists Keisuke Itagaki ( Baki ) and Machiko Satonaka ( Lady Ann ) drew original illustrations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Official Programme book, which shipped in Japan on Friday. Itagaki drew an illustration with a taekwondo theme, while Satonaka represented badminton – the two newest sports to be added to the Paralympics.

The book highlights the defining traits, history, rules, top athletes, venue, schedule, and the major tournament records for each of the 22 featured sports. An English version will be published on August 24.

In addition, animation film director Mamoru Hosoda ( BELLE , Summer Wars ) contributed an article to the book. Other contributors include 2012 Nobel Prize recipient Shinya Yamanaka, and JAXA astronauts Sōichi Noguchi and Akihiko Hoshide .

Manga creators Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ), Hajime Isayama ( Attack on Titan ), Naoko Takeuchi ( Sailor Moon ), and Yoshikazu Yasuhiko ( Mobile Suit Gundam ) drew original illustrations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Official Programme book in July.

Source: Comic Natalie