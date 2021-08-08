Interest
Tokyo Olympics Ends With LiSA's Demon Slayer Opening Song — as Ska
posted on by Egan Loo
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics finally came to a close, one year behind, on Sunday with a ceremony that reflected the muted opening. However, the festivities found a way to incorporate LiSA's "Gurenge" opening theme song from Demon Slayer — well, as a ska song. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, not LiSA herself, played the song and others to welcome the ahtletes into the Japan National Stadium.
東京五輪 #閉会式— NHKスポーツ (@nhk_sports) August 8, 2021
世界中で大ヒットしたアニメ「鬼滅の刃」
オープニングテーマの #紅蓮華 が流れました
NHK総合テレビで放送中！ PC💻スマホ📱でも中継をご覧いただけます☟https://t.co/o64HtxtGXx#nhk2020#tokyo2020
先ほど曲名の漢字が間違っていましたので
投稿し直しました pic.twitter.com/vqZCFbW8Py
I immediately jumped when they played Gurenge during the closing ceremony & it sounds like a national anthem 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/1dPXNRhKPw— Nisa | vaccinated!💉 (@annishook) August 8, 2021
PARDON THE AGGRESSIVE SHAKINGG CUZ ARE U KIDDING ME 😩✨⁉️⁉️ GURENGE SKA ORCHESTRA VER 🎶😭😭🎶💓#Closingceremony #Olympics #kimetsunoyaiba #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/b9ppVE462x pic.twitter.com/7MOYzbNX66— カズ🏐WFHテレワーク中🖥🏡OlympicMode🏅 (@_xK_Zx_) August 8, 2021
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra's set list included "Ue o Muite Arukō" a.k.a. "Sukiyaki," the Kyu Sakamoto ballad that was popular during the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympics in 1964. While probably not an anime reference, the band also played a ska version of "Ode to Joy" from Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony (heard in a more traditional arrangement in Evangelion and other works.) Singer-songwriter milet joined Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra for "Hymne à l'amour" ("Ai no Sanka"), a possible nod to the Summer Olympics returning in 2024 in Paris.
東京五輪 #閉会式— NHKスポーツ (@nhk_sports) August 8, 2021
シンガーソングライター #milet さんが歌う 愛の讃歌
選手たちも手拍子で盛り上げます
NHK総合テレビで放送中！ PC💻スマホ📱でも中継をご覧いただけます☟https://t.co/o64HtxtGXx#nhk2020#tokyo2020
先ほどの投稿で曲名の漢字が間違っていましたので
投稿し直しました pic.twitter.com/g03rDaQwm8
Source: Oricon