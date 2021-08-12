Champion Athleticwear Launches Limited-Time Naruto Apparel Collection on August 13

American sportswear brand Champion Athleticwear will launch a limited-time Naruto apparel collection in the United States on August 13. The collection will be available in physical stores and online.

The collaboration is inspired by the eponymous Naruto's quest to be his own Champion, a nod to Champion Athleticwear's “Be Your Own Champion” slogan. The collection includes Reverse Weave hoodies and Heritage short sleeve tees for men, cropped Reverse Weave and Boyfriend Reverse Weave hoodies and heritage short sleeve tees for women, and hoodies and tees for kids.

In addition, fans can customize their merchandise at any Champion store with hand-picked patches including Naruto Sage mode, Gaara, Shikamaru, Tsunade, Hashirama, Tobirama, Hiruzen and symbols Uzumaki Clan, Uchiha Clan, Akatsuki cloud, and Sharingan.

The collaboration is the latest in Viz Media 's partnerships with youth-oriented fashion brands. In February, Viz partnered with the popular esports organization Team Liquid to launch a Naruto Shippūden apparel line.

Source: Email correspondence