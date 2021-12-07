MAPPA Draws Original Illustration For Jujutsu Kaisen Character Satoru Gojō's Birthday

MAPPA released an original illustration to commemorate the birthday of Jujutsu Kaisen 's Satoru Gojō on Tuesday. The illustration depicts the main characters of the upcoming Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) prequel anime film: Satoru Gojō, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda.

The MAPPA online store will release a new lineup of goods in Japan featuring the above illustration, along with the 2020 birthday goods lineup. The goods include large badges, A4 clear files, acrylic stand key holders, reusable stickers, acrylic art, and a framed version of the illustration. The preorder period is from December 7 to 19, and the goods are expected to go on sale in February next year.

The film will open on December 24.

The 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on March 26 with an announcement that a film will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie