Animate International Announces Omission of 1st Story in The World's End BL Manga English Digital Release
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Animate International announced on its Twitter account on January 7 that it will release Sagan Akagawa's The World's End boys-love short story compilation manga digitally in English. However, the first story in the collection, Futaribocchi no Ever After, has been removed from the English version because "it does not meet our editorial standards."
The tweet stated that the collection will be offered at a lower price point to reflect the removal of one of the stories. The price of the release was not specified.
Animate International describes the manga as follows: "This collection includes two stories, one about a boy haunted by his good looks and the other about planetary exploration."
Libre's Be×Boy Comics Deluxe label published the collection in Japan in July 2020. The story of Futaribocchi no Ever After is described by the publisher as "a BL fairytale about a beautiful young man and child who live deep in a forest."
Source: Animate International's Twitter account