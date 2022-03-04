BL Manga Café Closes Due to Safety Concerns Around Male Non-Customers

According to closure notice, the women-only café received a large number of male visitors at night with unknown intent

The BL manga café Libre Sendai confirmed on Monday that the establishment has ceased operations as of February 28. The notice also offered a reason for the closure: although the café's clientele was women-only, it would receive a large number of male visitors at night with unknown intent. This caused uncertainty, and the owners decided to close the store in haste to ensure the customers' safety.

The notice added that, thanks to the support of the regular customers, the books have been preserved, and a small library has been created. The business thanked customers for their support throughout the café's short duration.

The café announced on January 7 that it would close at the end of February, but did not state the reason.

Source: Libre Sendai's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄