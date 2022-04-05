FILA Sonic-inspired Sneakers Sell Out Fast

The recreation of the superfast hedgehog's sneakers were listed as US$110.

Sportswear brand FILA announced on Twitter last Thursday that it has collaborated with Paramount Pictures to release the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a slip-on sneaker inspired by Sonic's footwear from the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 . The sneakers sold out in 24 hours and the product page on FILA's website is currently down.

FILA has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to launch the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a unisex slip-on sneaker inspired by the iconic Sonic shoe as seen in the film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2 now available at https://t.co/VPmZmcKnKZ @Sonicmovie #Sonicmovie2 pic.twitter.com/OGeoQfB3v8 — FILA (@FILAUSA) March 31, 2022

The iconic character's shoes were previously recreated by Puma during the first movie's run, although the company ran into some issues when Sonic was completely rededsigned.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film will open in the United States on April 8.

Source: FILA Official Twitter