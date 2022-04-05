Interest
FILA Sonic-inspired Sneakers Sell Out Fast

posted on by Choo Sum Lee
The recreation of the superfast hedgehog's sneakers were listed as US$110.

Sportswear brand FILA announced on Twitter last Thursday that it has collaborated with Paramount Pictures to release the Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2, a slip-on sneaker inspired by Sonic's footwear from the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sneakers sold out in 24 hours and the product page on FILA's website is currently down.

The iconic character's shoes were previously recreated by Puma during the first movie's run, although the company ran into some issues when Sonic was completely rededsigned.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film will open in the United States on April 8.

Source: FILA Official Twitter

