Voice Actors Maaya Sakamoto, Kenichi Suzumura Give Birth to 1st Child

The agencies of voice actors Maaya Sakamoto and Kenichi Suzumura announced on Thursday that the couple have given birth to their first child.

The actors issued the following joint statement: "Our first child was born the other day. Both mother and child are healthy. We will endeavor to grow alongside our child. I hope you can continue to support us."

Sakamoto and Suzumura announced their marriage in 2011. The two voice cast members both worked on Ouran High School Host Club , Kara no Kyōkai - the Garden of sinners , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Black Butler II , Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children , Star Driver Kagayaki no Takuto , Soul Eater , and Birdy the Mighty: Decode .

In December, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Sakamoto explained that this was the reason she was taking a break from work over the past few months, and that she plans to gradually return to work as her body's condition improves.

Source: Comic Natalie