Rozen Maiden Manga Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Lavish New Covers

First two collector's edition volumes will ship on May 18

Peach-Pit 's Rozen Maiden manga is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new collector's edition in Japan, featuring new, lavish cover art. The first two volumes in the seven-volume collector's set will ship on May 18, and subsequent volumes will be released in monthly intervals.

The new covers depict the dolls wearing special 20th-anniversary costumes. The volumes will also include new black-and-white illustrations of the featured doll and their master, as well as color illustrations being published in tankobon format for the first time.

Peach-Pit created the original Rozen Maiden manga in Gentosha 's Monthly Comic Birz magazine from 2002 to 2007. The series moved to Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2008, but with the title spelled in katakana instead of Roman letters. The manga ended in the magazine in January 2014. Tokyopop published the eight volumes from Gentosha in English in 2006-2008. The series has 10 compiled volumes in total.

The Rozen Maiden 0 manga launched in Ultra Jump in February 2016 and concluded in March 2019. The manga is set in the Taisho era and follows a girl named Okiku who finds a beautiful doll in her attic.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the 12-episode Rozen Maiden anime series, the 12-episode sequel series Rozen Maiden - Träumend , the two-episode video anime Rozen Maiden: Ouvertüre , and the newest television anime adaptation Rozen Maiden Zurückspulen for North America.

Source: Comic Natalie