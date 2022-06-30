Voice Actors Yuuki Kaji, Ayana Taketatsu Are Expecting Their 1st Child

Voice actor couple Yuuki Kaji and Ayana Taketatsu announced on Thursday through their respective Twitter accounts that they are currently expecting their first child.

They revealed that they were initially expecting to announce the pregnancy after Taketatsu has given birth, but they decided to announce it now because of the impact it will have on their work. Taketatsu said that she will continue to take on as much work as she can manage while taking her body's condition into consideration.

The two registered their marriage on June 23, 2019, which is also Taketatsu's 30th birthday.

Kaji's most prominent character is his ongoing starring role as Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan , and Taketatsu's breakout role was Azusa Nakano in the K-ON! franchise. Among other projects, they starred together in Star Driver , Guilty Crown , High School DxD , and Pop Team Epic .

