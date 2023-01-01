Interest
Voice Actor Nobunaga Shimazaki Announces Marriage
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The new year's rush of new marriage announcements continue! Voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki announced on Sunday that he has gotten married. Shimazaki did not give any information about his new spouse.
Shimazaki won the Best New Actor Award at the 7th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2013. He also voices roles in your name. (Tsukasa Fujii), Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club (Haruka Nanase), Black Clover (Yuno), Date A Live (Shido Itsuka), Jujutsu Kaisen (Mahito), Sword Art Online: Alicization (Eugeo), Baki (Baki Hanma), STARMYU (Riku Ageha), My Love Story!! (Makoto Sunakawa), and World Trigger (Hyuse), among others.
Voice actors such as Kensho Ono, Yuuki Kaji, and Minoru Shiraishi all replied to Shimazaki's Tweet to congratulate him on his marriage and wish him happiness.
Image via Aoni Production
Sources: Nobunaga Shimazaki's Twitter account, Comic Natalie