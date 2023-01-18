Good Smile Announces New Mecha Figures For Eureka Seven, Megazone 23, More

Would you buy any of these nostalgicfigures?

©2005 BONES/Project EUREKA

Figure maker Good Smile's "Moderoid" and "The Gattai" robot figure lines announced over 40 new products in its "Smile Impact 2023" livestream last weekend. The offerings come from nostalgic anime titles, including, and

The full list of newly announced products are as follows:

The details about the release date and the look of the final products are yet to come.

This is the second time Good Smile has held a " Mecha Smile Impact" announcement event. The inaugural event was held last January.