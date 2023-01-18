×
Good Smile Announces New Mecha Figures For Eureka Seven, Megazone 23, More

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Would you buy any of these nostalgic mecha figures?

nirvash
©2005 BONES/Project EUREKA
Figure maker Good Smile's "Moderoid" and "The Gattai" robot figure lines announced over 40 new products in its "Mecha Smile Impact 2023" livestream last weekend. The offerings come from nostalgic anime titles, including Eureka Seven,Megazone 23, Super Dimension Century Orguss, The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn, Cho Kosoku Galvion, Voltron, Thunderbirds 2086, The Brave Express Might Gaine, Dai-Guard, and Tetsujin 28-go FX.

The full list of newly announced products are as follows:

The details about the release date and the look of the final products are yet to come.

This is the second time Good Smile has held a "Mecha Smile Impact" announcement event. The inaugural event was held last January.

Sources: Good Mecha Smile's Twitter account, website, livestream (Link 2

