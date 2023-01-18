Interest
Good Smile Announces New Mecha Figures For Eureka Seven, Megazone 23, More
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Would you buy any of these nostalgic mecha figures?
Figure maker Good Smile's "Moderoid" and "The Gattai" robot figure lines announced over 40 new products in its "Mecha Smile Impact 2023" livestream last weekend. The offerings come from nostalgic anime titles, including Eureka Seven,Megazone 23, Super Dimension Century Orguss, The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn, Cho Kosoku Galvion, Voltron, Thunderbirds 2086, The Brave Express Might Gaine, Dai-Guard, and Tetsujin 28-go FX.
The full list of newly announced products are as follows:
- Eureka Seven: Nirvash Type Zero
- Cho Kosoku Galvion: Galvion
- Megazone 23: Garland
- Super Dimension Century Orguss: Orguss
- Madō King Granzort: The Final Magical Battle: Hyper Granzort
- Lord of Lords Ryu Knight: Ryu-Priest Bourus
- Lord of Lords Ryu Knight: Ryu-Ninja Bakretsumal
- Lord of Lords Ryu Knight: Ryu-Samurai Hayatemaru
- Lord of Lords Ryu Knight: Ryu-Gunner Delinger
- Knights of Ramune & 40: King Squasher
- Knights of Ramune & 40: Queen Cideron
- Knight's & Magic: Toybox
- Knight's & Magic: Type-3 Equipment
- Fight! Iczer-One: Iczer Robo
- Vandread: Vandread Dita
- Mobile Police Patlabor: TYPE97 TFV-EX Crab-Man High Leg
- Robocop 3: RoboCop
- Kikou Keisatsu Metal Jack: Hyper Red Jack Armor
- Tetsujin 28-go FX: TETSUJIN28 FX & TETSUJIN17 PHOENIX
- Tetsujin 28-go FX: BLACK OX (TETSUJIN29 OX)
- Megaton Musashi: Megaton Musashi
- Linebarrels of Iron: Linebarrel Overdrive
- Getter Robo: Shin Getter Dragon
- Destiny of the Shrine Maiden: Take no Yamikazuchi
- RahXephon: RahXephon
- Gunparade March: SHIKON
- Aldnoah.Zero: KG-6 Sleipnir
- Daimaju Gekito Hagane no Oni: Hagane
- Demonbane: Demonbane
- Full Metal Daemon Muramasa: Sansei Seishu Sengo Uemon no Jo Muramasa
- Voltron: Voltron
- Thunderbirds 2086: TechnoBoyger
- Dai-Guard: Dai-Guard
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel: Ordine, the Azure Knight
- Fafner THE BEYOND: Fafner Einherjar Model (Tentative Name)
- Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture - Prince of Darkness: Black Sarena
- GUNxSWORD: El Dora V
- Gridman - The Hyper Agent: King Gridman
- Gridman Universe: Full Power Gridman
- The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn: The Brave Fighter of Legend Display Set
- The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn: Seven Changer
- The Brave Express Might Gaine: Might Gaine
- The Brave Express Might Gaine: Might Kaiser
- The Brave Express Might Gaine: Might Gunner
- The Brave Express Might Gaine: Might Gaine: Perfect Mode
The details about the release date and the look of the final products are yet to come.
This is the second time Good Smile has held a "Mecha Smile Impact" announcement event. The inaugural event was held last January.
Sources: Good Mecha Smile's Twitter account, website, livestream (Link 2