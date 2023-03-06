Pop Team Epic's Hellshake Yano Turns to Card Battles in Duel Masters PLAY'S Game

He'll be obtainable until March 22 alongside Popuko, Pipimi, and gremlin-fied versions Duel Master characters

In the loosely defined setting of Pop Team Epic , Hellshake Yano is an accomplished guitarist, but clearly he has other talents if he puts his mind to it. The Duel Masters PLAY'S smartphone game gives out a free Hellshake Yano skin to players who defeat him in a card duel. He's a Legendary Duelist, so overcoming him is no mean feat.

The character is voiced by AC-bu 's Shunsuke Itakura , who also voices him in the anime.

Hellshake Yano is a surprise addition to the game's ongoing Pop Team Epic crossover event that launched on February 22. The game promotes his inclusion in the most Pop Team Epic -like fashion possible. Much like how the back half of any Pop Team Epic episode is a rebroadcast of the first part, Duel Masters PLAY'S re-released its initial promo video for the event on Wednesday.

The new video shows Pipimi pause to think about Hellshake Yano midway through. The guitar star bursts into the scene and shows off a flurry of cool moves. Finally, Pipimi says, "Sorry, I was thinking about Hellshake Yano," quoting the eternal meme.

Hellshake Yano was added to the game last Thursday. He'll be obtainable until March 22 alongside Popuko, Pipimi, and gremlin-fied versions Duel Master characters Cocco Lupico and Shobu Kirifuda.

Duel Masters PLAY'S launched in Japan in December 2019.