Fake Date a Live Live-Action Film Teased for April Fool's Day

Kadokawa is teasing a fake Date A Live live-action film for April Fool's Day, complete with photos of the fan-favorite girl Kurumi in a chapel. Although it's just a joke announcement, the cosplay photos are well worth taking a look at in their own right:

©2021 橘公司・つなこ／KADOKAWA／「デート・ア・ライブⅣ」製作委員会

The up-and-coming talent Hinano Nitō modeled for the photos. Cospatio created the costume, which was available for sale in Japan last year. Ryōji Fukuoka ( GEKKO ) handled the photography, and Yoshiki Noda (Dragonfly) was in charge of the visual effects.

If you're hungry for more legit news about the franchise , Kadokawa also announced on Saturday that it will hold a Date A Live anniversary livestream on April 5. The stream will celebrate the anime's 10th anniversary and the half-anniversary of the Date A Live Spirit Crisis smartphone game. The stream will announce new information about the upcoming Date A Live V anime.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.