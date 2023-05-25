Japan's Self-Defense Force Band Performs Uma Musume Songs at Tokyo Racecourse

JMSDF Band performs "Glorious Moment!", "GIRLS' LEGEND U" for Japanese Oaks race last Sunday

What do horseracing, anime, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force have in common? Last Sunday, the JMSDF Band performed two Uma Musume Pretty Derby theme songs at the Tokyo Racecourse. This was for the Yushun Himba race, also known as the Japanese Oaks. The Nerima Horseracing YouTube channel captured the entire performance on video:

© Cygames, Inc.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Specifically, the JMSDF Band performed "Glorious Moment!", the opening theme song of thenet anime, and "GIRLS' LEGEND U," a song from themobile game.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

In addition to the popular game, the franchise has spawned three seasons of anime. The newest season, Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top , debuted on YouTube on April 16.

The JSDF has performed Uma Musume theme songs at the Arima Kinen race last December, the Japan Cup last November, and the Japanese Derby last May. Beyond Uma Musume , music bands associated with the force have also performed songs for anime titles such as Girls und Panzer .

[Via Otakomu]