Oshi no Ko Creators Celebrate Ii Oshi no Hi Day With 14 Illustrations Just For You

Video, visual unveiled for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V

― The 10th anniversary event for the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) series announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a fifth season. The company unveiled a promotional video, teaser visual, and logo for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in ...