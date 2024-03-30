Dandadan x Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Collaborate With New Visual

When anime & movies collide, it's ghostbusting time

Image via anime-dandadan.com ©龍幸伸／集英社・ダンダダン製作委員会 TM & © 2024 Coumbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1984 was a seminal year in movies. In anime, there were movies such as Nausicaä , Macross: Do You Remember Love? , and Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer . Hollywood went through a mini-golden era with hits like The Terminator, The Karate Kid, Gremlins, Beverly Hills Cop, Police Academy, and one of the most beloved comedies of all time with Ghostbusters. And while Ghostbusters has had its ups and downs over the past 40 years, it still finds itself relevant with the new movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Now, the Japanese promoters of the latest Ghostbusters have teamed with the Fall 2024 anime Dandadan to unite their fans with an amazing crossover movie poster.

👽 🛸━━━━━━#ダンダダン<

×

#ゴーストバスターズ [Ghostbusters]

/ Frozen Empire

Collaboration❗️━━━━━━🛸👻



Momo & Okarun

Special collaboration visual released ✨

🛸#AJ2024limited postcards will be distributed💫

👽Click here for details

https://anime-dandadan.com/news/125/

The collaboration was announced on both Dandadan and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on March 20. Both accounts feature the collaboration poster, however the Dandadan account also included the Japanese poster for the new Ghostbusers movie. While the backdrop in both posters is relatively the same (the Dandadan excludes the ghosts), the titular Ghostbusters and their iconic car, Ecto-1, have been replaced with Dandadan 's main characters Momo Ayase and Ken "Okarun") Takakura using the Ghostbusters infamous proton packs. The Japanese Ghostbusters Twitter account also poked a bit of fun at this image saying (roughly translated), “Momo and Okarun join the Ghostbusters!?”

＼👻🚫“Paranormal” collaboration decided‼️🚫👽/

“#ゴーストバスターズ [Ghostbusters]/Frozen Empire

✖️#ダンダダン” [ Dandadan ]



❄️Original collaboration visual released🧊



Momo and Okarun join the Ghostbusters⁉️ And encounter an overwhelming mystery that froze the whole world👻💥



Limited distribution on March 23 and 24 at #AnimeJapan 2024❗️ Details in thread👇

Along with the release of the collaboration posters, the Dandadan homepage announced postcards with the collaboration key visuals would be handed out during AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. Thankfully, no beams were crossed when making this crossover as well.