#DRCL midnight children, Delicious in Dungeon Win 1st American Manga Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Best New Manga#DRCL midnight children by Shin'ichi Sakamoto
Publisher: Viz Media
Editor: Andrew Bartosh
Translator: Caleb Cook
Lettering and touch-up: Brendon Hull
Best Continuing Manga SeriesDelicious in Dungeon by Ryōko Kui
Publisher: Yen Press
Editors: Abigail Blackman, Thomas McAlister
Translator: Taylor Engel
Lettering: Abigail Blackman
Best New Edition of Classic Manga SeriesNeighborhood Story by Ai Yazawa
Publisher: Viz Media
Editor: Karla Clark
Translator: Andria McKnight
Touch-up art / lettering: Michelle Pang
Best TranslationStephen Kohler's translation of Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier
Publisher: Kodansha
Editor: Haruko Hashimoto
Best LetteringLys Blakeslee, lettering for Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier
Publisher: Kodansha
Editor: Haruko Hashimoto
Best Publication DesignAdam Grano, design for Kazuo Umezu's My Name Is Shingo
Publisher: Viz Media
Editor: Joel Enos
Lettering: Evan Waldinger
Professionals working in an editorial capacity with North American manga publishers voted to determine the winners. Frederik L. Schodt, translator and author of Manga! Manga! The World of Japanese Comics, will be the first recipient of the Manga Publishing Hall of Fame award.
Deb Aoki (Publishers Weekly, Comics Beat, Mangasplaining podcast) leads the American Manga Awards Planning Committee. Translator and author Matt Alt, who is also a judge, hosted the event.
Translators and authors Matt Alt (Pure Invention: How Japan's Pop Culture Influenced the World) and Hiroko Yoda (Yokai Attack!) selected the Best Translation nominees. Comic letterers Tom Orzechowski (Uncanny X-Men) and Nate Piekos (The Essential Guide to Comics Lettering) picked the Best Lettering nominees. The latter also contributed to the American Manga Awards' logo design. Kinokuniya Bookstores East Coast Regional Manager Shiegkazu Watanabe and publication designer Sasha Head decided the Best Publication Design nominees. Brigid Alverson (ICv2, School Library Journal), Shaenon Garrity (Otaku USA, Publishers Weekly), Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle), New York Public Library Senior Librarian - Young Adult Services' Renee Scott, and ANN's Lynzee Loveridge picked the nominees for Best New Manga, Best Continuing Manga, and Best New Edition of Classic Manga.
Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024. Ticket sales began on December 5.
Disclosure: ANN's executive editor Lynzee Loveridge is serving as a judge for the American Manga Awards.
