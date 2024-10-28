Interest
Voice Actors Tsubasa Yonaga & Yuka Nishigaki Celebrate Birth of 2nd Child
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice actors Tsubasa Yonaga and Yuka Nishigaki announced the birth of their second child on their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts on October 9. The parents shared the same heartfelt message to their fans with a photo of their newborn.
公私共により一層精進し、笑顔と幸せが溢れる家族を目指して参りますので、今後ともご指導ご鞭撻の程、宜しくお願い申し上げます。— 代永翼 (@numanumakapa) October 9, 2024
代永翼 pic.twitter.com/jH9iQp86pq
公私共により一層精進し、笑顔と幸せが溢れる家族を目指して参りますので、今後ともご指導ご鞭撻の程、宜しくお願い申し上げます。— 西墻由香🎙声優/ナレーター/舞台俳優/歌/編み物🧶🎤にしがき ゆか (@YukaNishigaki) October 9, 2024
西墻由香 pic.twitter.com/2orTvGXlFp
An announcement to everyone.
Recently, my second child was born.
Thanks to you, both mother and child are healthy, and my daughter is very happy about the birth of this new life.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to so many people for the kind and caring support I received during the pregnancy.
I will continue to work hard both in my personal and professional lives, striving to be a family filled with smiles and happiness, so I appreciate your continued guidance and support.
Tsubasa Yonaga / Yuka Nishigaki
At the time of writing, Yonaga and Nishigaki have received nearly 450 responses combined to their announcement, a majority of which congratulated the voice actors. Two replies of note were from fellow voice actors Fujiko Takimoto and Chado Horii. Takimoto congratulated Nishigaki and hoped everyone in the family is doing well. Horii, in turn, wished Yonaga an “even more wonderful family.”
由香ちゃん！！！— 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) October 9, 2024
ご出産おめでとう🎉㊗️🍾
みなさん元気に過ごせますように🍀
母子共に健康で良かった💕
Yuka-chan!!!
Congratulations on the birth🎉㊗️🍾
I hope everyone is doing well🍀
I'm glad that both mother and child are healthy💕
よなきゃん第二子誕生おめでと〜！✨🎊— 堀井茶渡＠えぐわたちゃど＜EWC＞ (@chado_horii) October 9, 2024
益々の素敵な御家庭を！🌟🎉
Congratulations Yonkantan on the birth of your second child!🎊
Wishing you an even more wonderful family!🌟🎉
Besides co-starring in Beyblade Burst with Yonaga, Nishigaki has appeared in Duel Masters King as Momodachi Monkid, Guilty Crown as Yuu, and the Inazuma Eleven franchise in several roles (mainly Ichiōta Kazemaru and Masakatsu Hiyori). Her full résumé can be found through her agency.
Yonaga has also appeared in the Free! franchise as Nagisa Hazuki, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal as Saphir, World Trigger as Tsukihiko Amō, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.
Sources: Tsubasa Yonaga's X/Twitter account (link 2), Yuka Nishigaki's X/Twitter account (link 2), Fujiko Takimoto's X/Twitter account, Chado Horii's X/Twitter account, Ken Production (link 2) via Nijimen