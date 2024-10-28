Voice Actors Tsubasa Yonaga & Yuka Nishigaki Celebrate Birth of 2nd Child

Image via x.com ©Yuka Nishigaki

Voice actors Tsubasa Yonaga and Yuka Nishigaki announced the birth of their second child on their respective X (formerly Twitter ) accounts on October 9. The parents shared the same heartfelt message to their fans with a photo of their newborn.

An announcement to everyone.



Recently, my second child was born.

Thanks to you, both mother and child are healthy, and my daughter is very happy about the birth of this new life.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to so many people for the kind and caring support I received during the pregnancy.



I will continue to work hard both in my personal and professional lives, striving to be a family filled with smiles and happiness, so I appreciate your continued guidance and support.



Tsubasa Yonaga / Yuka Nishigaki

At the time of writing, Yonaga and Nishigaki have received nearly 450 responses combined to their announcement, a majority of which congratulated the voice actors. Two replies of note were from fellow voice actors Fujiko Takimoto and Chado Horii . Takimoto congratulated Nishigaki and hoped everyone in the family is doing well. Horii, in turn, wished Yonaga an “even more wonderful family.”

Yuka-chan!!!

Congratulations on the birth🎉㊗️🍾

I hope everyone is doing well🍀

I'm glad that both mother and child are healthy💕

Congratulations Yonkantan on the birth of your second child!🎊

Wishing you an even more wonderful family!🌟🎉

Besides co-starring in Beyblade Burst with Yonaga, Nishigaki has appeared in Duel Masters King as Momodachi Monkid, Guilty Crown as Yuu, and the Inazuma Eleven franchise in several roles (mainly Ichiōta Kazemaru and Masakatsu Hiyori). Her full résumé can be found through her agency.

Yonaga has also appeared in the Free! franchise as Nagisa Hazuki, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal as Saphir, World Trigger as Tsukihiko Amō, among others. His full résumé can be found through his agency.