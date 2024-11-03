Voice Actor Yuu Hayashi Announces Marriage

Voice of's Ryūnosuke Tanaka will continue to be grateful & to work hard to make his acting & singing enjoyable for everyone

Yuu Hayashi , voice of Ryūnosuke Tanaka from the Haikyu!! franchise , announced he married someone outside the entertainment industry on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on October 29.

Announcement

To everyone who always supports me



I have recently registered my marriage with a non-celebrity.

I can continue my work thanks to your support.



I will continue to be grateful and will continue to work hard to make my acting and singing enjoyable for everyone, so I hope you will continue to support me.



Thank you for your continued support.

At the time of press, Hayashi received over 1,100 replies, most of which are congratulations from his fans and colleagues. One of note is from Tsuyoshi Koyama , a fellow JoJo's Bizarre Adventure alumnus. Koyama told Hayashi the next time they meet, he would sing Tsuyoshi Nagabuchi's 1980 song “Kampai” in front of him. In response, Hayashi requested Koyama imitate Nagabuchi while singing the song.

長渕モノマネでお願いしますw

ありがとうございます！ — 林勇☆SCREEN mode .Vo YouTubeやってます！！ (@voice_singing) October 30, 2024

Koyama: Congratulations!

Next time we meet, I'll sing "Kampai"!

Right in front of you!



Hayashi: Please do a Nagabuchi imitation lol

thank you!

Hayashi has also appeared in Megaton Musashi as Veroa Guidesse, Tokyo Revengers as Manjiro “Mikey” Sano, Vinland Saga as Olmar, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.