Voice Actor Yuu Hayashi Announces Marriage
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Yuu Hayashi, voice of Ryūnosuke Tanaka from the Haikyu!! franchise, announced he married someone outside the entertainment industry on his X (formerly Twitter) account on October 29.
ご報告 pic.twitter.com/G5NozbPbo2— 林勇☆SCREEN mode .Vo YouTubeやってます！！ (@voice_singing) October 29, 2024
Announcement
To everyone who always supports me
I have recently registered my marriage with a non-celebrity.
I can continue my work thanks to your support.
I will continue to be grateful and will continue to work hard to make my acting and singing enjoyable for everyone, so I hope you will continue to support me.
Thank you for your continued support.
At the time of press, Hayashi received over 1,100 replies, most of which are congratulations from his fans and colleagues. One of note is from Tsuyoshi Koyama, a fellow JoJo's Bizarre Adventure alumnus. Koyama told Hayashi the next time they meet, he would sing Tsuyoshi Nagabuchi's 1980 song “Kampai” in front of him. In response, Hayashi requested Koyama imitate Nagabuchi while singing the song.
長渕モノマネでお願いしますw— 林勇☆SCREEN mode .Vo YouTubeやってます！！ (@voice_singing) October 30, 2024
ありがとうございます！
Koyama: Congratulations!
Next time we meet, I'll sing "Kampai"!
Right in front of you!
Hayashi: Please do a Nagabuchi imitation lol
thank you!
Hayashi has also appeared in Megaton Musashi as Veroa Guidesse, Tokyo Revengers as Manjiro “Mikey” Sano, Vinland Saga as Olmar, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.
