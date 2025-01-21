Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Kaji Saw the 'He Has a Birthmark Like Me' TikTok Video

Kaji: “Even if he has a tragic backstory, it has the potential to save someone…”

Voice actor Yūki Kaji responded to a TikTok video in which a girl gleefully remarks about a doll of My Hero Academia character Shoto Todoroki. In his post the voice actor states series creator Kōhei Horikoshi told him about the video and commented, “'It's the same as me,' she said, hugging the doll with a cute smile.” The video was not included in the voice actor 's post.

堀越先生から教えてもらって、焦凍と同じ場所にアザのある少女の動画を観ました。



「私とおそろいだ」と、可愛らしい笑顔で人形を抱きしめていました。



自分にとっては重い過去だとしても、それすら誰かを救う可能性を持っているんだな…



焦凍にしかなれないヒーローの在り方が、そこにありました☺️ — 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) January 15, 2025

I watched a video of a girl who had a birthmark in the same place as Shoto that Horikoshi-sensei told me about.



"It's the same as me," she said, hugging the doll with a cute smile.



Even if he has a tragic backstory, it has the potential to save someone…



There was a heroic side to this only Shoto could have.☺️

The original TikTok video was uploaded by user lastflashqueen on January 11. The video features what appears to be her daughter, who has a remarkable birthmark on the right side of her face, holding a Shoto doll saying “He has a birthmark like me. So, he matches me.” As of press time, the video has garnered nearly six million likes, nearly 35,000 comments, over 400,000 favorites, and over 400,000 shares.

Lastflashqueen subsequently uploaded a video on January 19 featuring her daughter opening a gift from a fan. The gift included a Shoto Todoroki T-shirt and a Tanjiro Kamado (from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) doll.

As of press time, Horikoshi and Kaji have not commented on the above video.