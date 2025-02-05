San Francisco Fine Arts Museum to Open 1st Major Manga Exhibit in U.S. in September

The de Young Museum stated, “The presentation will spotlight manga, a genre of innovative Japanese comics and graphic novels characterized by evocatively drawn artwork.” The museum added that over 700 pieces will be displayed.
The museum has revealed several pieces for the exhibition.
Guests can also “embark on a journey exploring manga artistic styles, genres, editorial and production processes, manga and identity, digital manga with an in-depth look at Kodansha's digital service K MANGA, rights, piracy, and fandom.”
The museum has not announced the admissions fee for the manga exhibition. The de Young Museum is open between Tuesdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT.
Sources: Email correspondence, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's website
It's the last podcast of the year before we dive into the Winter 2025 anime season and a brand-new year. Also, we're not going to lie to you; James and Lynzee are going to talk about Nosferatu a lot.― The Last ANN After Show of 2024! It's the last podcast of the year before we dive into the Winter 2025 anime season and a brand-new year. Also, we're not going to lie to you; James and Lynzee are goin...
The readers have decided! Who was the best female protagonist? What anime was the most underrated? Which anime had the best soundtrack? Find out here!― Hello, ANN Community! Thank you for participating in our first-ever ANN Readers' Choice Awards! We were absolutely blown away by the outcome! With over 300 participants joining us, the turnout was incredible, and so were the results! And so, without...
All of the routes are very enjoyable, bittersweet in good ways, and even the ones I didn't expect to like, such as tsundere Serge, I ended up enjoying.― You have to speak two languages to understand the title of Genso Manège, but there's no denying that it suits the game well. “Genso” in Japanese roughly means “dreamlike,” while “manège” is French for carousel, so the title can be translated as “Dre...
From a fantastical cat to an office space in Hell, here are some of the best K-Comic series to start reading on WEBTOON!― K-Comics have exploded in popularity over the past few years, and there are a lot of sites and apps to choose from when you're looking for your next read. It might be helpful to give readers a place to start, especially since most of the sites have vast libraries that can be over...
James and Lynzee are here to run you through all the big announcements out of Jump Festa, scream about the DAN DA DAN finale cliffhanger, and see how the Orb bros are doing.― DAN DA DAN's Season Finale's Cliffhanger is Just Cruel James and Lynzee are here to run you through all the big announcements out of Jump Festa, scream about the DAN DA DAN finale cliffhanger, and see how the Orb bros are doin...
COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is a movie made for one group of people and one group only: Players of the smartphone game Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage.― While far from the biggest Hatsune Miku fan, I'd dare to claim I am “familiar” with the franchise. I have played several Project Diva games, listened to more than a few Vocaloid songs, seen her “live” at various events, and even pl...
The Kyoto Animation alumni Naoko Yamada continues to grow as an artist and director. Steve and Chris look at her latest film, The Colors Within , and how it expands her favorite themes of the emotions and lives of teenage girls.― The Kyoto Animation alumni Naoko Yamada continues to grow as an artist and director. Steve and Chris look at her latest film, The Colors Within, and how it expands her fav...
Newtype spoke with director Megumi Ishitani, character designer Keisuke Mori, and scriptwriter Momoka Toyoda about this truly incredible animated special.― A story of the ordinary and unassuming every-day people A letter to convey one's feelings to the person whom they admire—a fan letter. On October 20, 2024—exactly 25 years since the anime's very first episode was broadcast—a special animated shor...
Minami Tanaka, Kenshō Ono star in Kyōsuke Nishiki's story of vampire who sucks at sucking blood― Happinet announced on Tuesday that Kyōsuke Nishiki's Chanto Suenai Kyūketsuki-chan (Vampires Chan Can't Suck Properly [sic] or Vampire-chan Who Can't Suck Properly) manga will receive a television anime adaptation this year. The company also revealed the anime's main cast, main staff, and teaser visual. ...
The short answer to your question is yes. Of course, there is a risk of increased censorship of LGBQT+ and “adult material” in 2025 and beyond for those of you living in the United States.― traverse390 asks: Are we at risk of censorship of LGBTQ+/adult material re: U.S. 2025 federal policies? The short answer to your question is yes. Of course, there is a risk of increased censorship of LGBQT+ and ...
Donkey Kong has finally returned…again!― Donkey Kong has finally returned…again! Come to think of it, he's returned a few times hasn't he? While Donkey Kong hasn't exactly had a new mainline game in quite some time, it's nice that Nintendo is doing their best to make sure that some of his best games are available on current generation hardware. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was one of the fir...
“The level of accuracy is high, and being able to walk to places that were actually in the manga is fantastic.”― While video game adaptations of popular anime are now more than commonplace, few anime are as well suited to jump between the mediums as Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail. With its sprawling fantasy world, extensive cast of colorful characters, and focus on explosive action, it's no wonder there...
Together with KOEI TECMO America, we are giving away three Digital Deluxe Edition giveaway keys of FAIRY TAIL 2.― Hello, ANN Readers! We have a special treat for you, together with our friends from KOEI TECMO America... A new giveaway! FAIRY TAIL 2 is a new RPG game based on the popular magical combat fantasy manga and anime series FAIRY TAIL, whose story is beloved by fans around the world, with t...
This is a sincere but not-too-sappy tale of love and acceptance, both for oneself and others.― It's always refreshing to see romances that explore uncommon perspectives and relationships, telling love stories that don't often get told. It's even more refreshing when they do it with as much kindness and empathy as Love and the Highly Sensitive Person does. This one-shot, PG-rated BL follows the hairs...
Latest spinoff announced after "Love Live! Series Asia Tour 2024" finale― The "Love Live! Series Asia Tour 2024" ended at the K-Arena Yokohama on Sunday with an announcement of the Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project. The announcement video carries the hashtag #IkizuraiBu (#UnbearableToLiveClub, a partial wordplay on the Japanese reading for Love Live): #いきづらい部！#イキヅライブ！ LOVELIVE! BLUEBIRD pic.tw...
Anime reveals 3rd season teaser visual, video featuring Ruby― The "Ichigo Production Fan Kansha-sai 2025" (Ichigo Production Fan Appreciation 2025) event for the Oshi no Ko anime announced on Sunday that the third season will premiere in 2026, and also revealed a teaser visual featuring Ruby in a video. The franchise's first official puzzle game was also announced on Sunday. The anime's second seaso...