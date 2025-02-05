San Francisco Fine Arts Museum to Open 1st Major Manga Exhibit in U.S. in September

Araki Hirohiko (荒木飛呂彦) (born 1960) Shueisha Inc. (Publisher) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure PART 6 Stone Ocean (ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 第６部 ストーンオーシャン), 2003 hand drawing (原画), color on paper (83.6x59.3cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco ©Hirohiko Araki & LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/Shueisha

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's de Young Museum announced on January 27 that it will hold "the first major manga exhibition in the United States." The "Art of Manga" exhibit will display works by Fujio Akatsuka , Hirohiko Araki , Tetsuya Chiba , Eiichiro Oda , Gengoroh Tagame , Rumiko Takahashi , Keiichi Tanaami, Jiro Taniguchi , Kazumi Yamashita , Mari Yamazaki , and Fumi Yoshinaga from September 27, 2025 to January 26, 2026. The museum described the exhibit as the "first exhibition in the Americas to explore manga as an art form."

The de Young Museum stated, “The presentation will spotlight manga, a genre of innovative Japanese comics and graphic novels characterized by evocatively drawn artwork.” The museum added that over 700 pieces will be displayed.

The museum has revealed several pieces for the exhibition.

Akatsuka Fujio (赤塚不二夫) (1935 - 2008) Edo As It Was!!: Osomatsu-kun, Iyami as Mito Kōmon (おそ松くん イヤミの水戸黄門：そのころの江戸はこうだった！！), 1965 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper (29.7x20.4cm) & (29.7x20.5cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Fujio Akatsuka

Araki Hirohiko (荒木飛呂彦) (born 1960) Shueisha Inc. (Publisher) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure PART 6 Stone Ocean (ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 第６部 ストーンオーシャン), 2003 hand drawing (原画), color on paper (83.6x59.3cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco ©Hirohiko Araki & LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/Shueisha Chiba Tetsuya (ちばてつや) (born 1939) Takamori Asao (高森朝雄) (1936 - 1987) (Author) Kodansha Ltd. (Publisher) Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow (あしたのジョー), 1967-1973 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.96 x 10.91 in (38 x 27.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco © Asao Takamori, Tetsuya Chiba / Kodansha Ltd.

Oda Eiichiro (尾田栄一郎) (born 1975) Shueisha Inc. (Publisher) ONE PIECE, 1997- hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) & 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Tagame Gengoroh (田亀源五郎) (born 1964) Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Publisher) Our Colors (僕らの色彩), 2018-2020 digitally created drawing 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Gengoroh Tagame/Futabasha Publishers Ltd. Takahashi Rumiko (高橋留美子) (born 1957) SHOGAKUKAN Inc. (Publisher) MAO (MAO マオ), 2019- hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco © RUMIKO TAKAHASHI／SHOGAKUKAN INC.

Tanaami Keiichi (田名網敬一) (1936 - 2024) TANAAMI!! AKATSUKA!! / Revolver 2 (Looking in the Mirror) (TANAAMI!! AKATSUKA!! / Revolver 2「鏡を見ている」) print, print on paper (gravure) 42.6 x 29.69 in (108.2 x 75.4 cm Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Keiichi Tanaami Courtesy of NANZUKA ©Fujio Productions Ltd./Shueisha Inc. Taniguchi Jiro (谷口ジロー) ( 1947 - 2017) Qusumi Masayuki (久住昌之) (born 1958) (Author) FUSOSHA Publishing Inc. (Publisher) Solitary Gourmet (孤独のグルメ), 1994-1996, 2008-2015 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco © PAPIER/ Jiro Taniguchi/ Masayuki Qusumi, FUSOSHA

Yamashita Kazumi (山下和美) (born 1959) Kodansha Ltd. (Publisher) LAND (ランド), 2014-2020 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Kazumi Yamashita / Kodansha Ltd. Yoshinaga Fumi (よしながふみ) (born 1971) Hakusensha (Publisher) Ōoku, The Inner Chambers (大奥), 2004-2021 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©Fumi Yoshinaga/HAKUSENSHA, Inc.

Yamazaki Mari (ヤマザキマリ) (born 1967) Tori Miki (とり・みき) (born 1958) Shinchosha Co., Ltd. (Publisher) Plinivs (プリニウス), 2013-2023 digitally created drawing 14.33 x 20.28 in (36.4 x 51.5 cm) Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco ©︎ Mari Yamazaki, Tori Miki /Shinchosha

Guests can also “embark on a journey exploring manga artistic styles, genres, editorial and production processes, manga and identity, digital manga with an in-depth look at Kodansha 's digital service K MANGA, rights, piracy, and fandom.”

The museum has not announced the admissions fee for the manga exhibition. The de Young Museum is open between Tuesdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT.

Sources: Email correspondence, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's website