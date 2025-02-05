×
Interest
San Francisco Fine Arts Museum to Open 1st Major Manga Exhibit in U.S. in September

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Fujio Akatsuka, Hirohiko Araki, Tetsuya Chiba, Eiichiro Oda, Gengoroh Tagame, Rumiko Takahashi, Keiichi Tanaami, Jiro Taniguchi, Kazumi Yamashita, Mari Yamazaki, and Fumi Yoshinaga

araki-hirohiko_ext_309020_20241205_01
Araki Hirohiko (荒木飛呂彦) (born 1960) Shueisha Inc. (Publisher) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure PART 6 Stone Ocean (ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 第６部 ストーンオーシャン), 2003 hand drawing (原画), color on paper (83.6x59.3cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco
©Hirohiko Araki & LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/Shueisha

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's de Young Museum announced on January 27 that it will hold "the first major manga exhibition in the United States." The "Art of Manga" exhibit will display works by Fujio Akatsuka, Hirohiko Araki, Tetsuya Chiba, Eiichiro Oda, Gengoroh Tagame, Rumiko Takahashi, Keiichi Tanaami, Jiro Taniguchi, Kazumi Yamashita, Mari Yamazaki, and Fumi Yoshinaga from September 27, 2025 to January 26, 2026. The museum described the exhibit as the "first exhibition in the Americas to explore manga as an art form."

The de Young Museum stated, “The presentation will spotlight manga, a genre of innovative Japanese comics and graphic novels characterized by evocatively drawn artwork.” The museum added that over 700 pieces will be displayed.

The museum has revealed several pieces for the exhibition.

akatsuka-fujio_ext_308742_20250109_3000x3000
Akatsuka Fujio (赤塚不二夫) (1935 - 2008) Edo As It Was!!: Osomatsu-kun, Iyami as Mito Kōmon (おそ松くん イヤミの水戸黄門：そのころの江戸はこうだった！！), 1965 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper (29.7x20.4cm) & (29.7x20.5cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Fujio Akatsuka
chiba-tetsuya_ext_308734_20070925
Chiba Tetsuya (ちばてつや) (born 1939) Takamori Asao (高森朝雄) (1936 - 1987) (Author) Kodansha Ltd. (Publisher) Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow (あしたのジョー), 1967-1973 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.96 x 10.91 in (38 x 27.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
© Asao Takamori, Tetsuya Chiba / Kodansha Ltd.

oda-eiichiro_ext_309327_20250113_3000x3000
Oda Eiichiro (尾田栄一郎) (born 1975) Shueisha Inc. (Publisher) ONE PIECE, 1997- hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm) & 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha
tagame-gengoroh_ext_309186_20200207_3000x3000
Tagame Gengoroh (田亀源五郎) (born 1964) Futabasha Publishers Ltd. (Publisher) Our Colors (僕らの色彩), 2018-2020 digitally created drawing 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Gengoroh Tagame/Futabasha Publishers Ltd.
takahashi-rumiko_ext_308770_19800101_3000x3000
Takahashi Rumiko (高橋留美子) (born 1957) SHOGAKUKAN Inc. (Publisher) MAO (MAO マオ), 2019- hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
© RUMIKO TAKAHASHI／SHOGAKUKAN INC.
tanaami-keiichi_ext_309417_20241202_01_crop_3000x3000
Tanaami Keiichi (田名網敬一) (1936 - 2024) TANAAMI!! AKATSUKA!! / Revolver 2 (Looking in the Mirror) (TANAAMI!! AKATSUKA!! / Revolver 2「鏡を見ている」) print, print on paper (gravure) 42.6 x 29.69 in (108.2 x 75.4 cm
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Keiichi Tanaami Courtesy of NANZUKA ©Fujio Productions Ltd./Shueisha Inc.
taniguchi-jiro_ext_308851_20250113_3000x3000
Taniguchi Jiro (谷口ジロー) ( 1947 - 2017) Qusumi Masayuki (久住昌之) (born 1958) (Author) FUSOSHA Publishing Inc. (Publisher) Solitary Gourmet (孤独のグルメ), 1994-1996, 2008-2015 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
© PAPIER/ Jiro Taniguchi/ Masayuki Qusumi, FUSOSHA
yamashita-kazumi_ext_309078_20150302_01_3000x3000
Yamashita Kazumi (山下和美) (born 1959) Kodansha Ltd. (Publisher) LAND (ランド), 2014-2020 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Kazumi Yamashita / Kodansha Ltd.
yoshinaga-fumi_ext_309246_20250113_3000x3000
Yoshinaga Fumi (よしながふみ) (born 1971) Hakusensha (Publisher) Ōoku, The Inner Chambers (大奥), 2004-2021 hand drawing (原画), pen on paper 14.33 x 10.12 in (36.4 x 25.7 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©Fumi Yoshinaga/HAKUSENSHA, Inc.

yamazaki-mari_ext_308931_20100802_3000x3000
Yamazaki Mari (ヤマザキマリ) (born 1967) Tori Miki (とり・みき) (born 1958) Shinchosha Co., Ltd. (Publisher) Plinivs (プリニウス), 2013-2023 digitally created drawing 14.33 x 20.28 in (36.4 x 51.5 cm)
Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
©︎ Mari Yamazaki, Tori Miki /Shinchosha

Guests can also “embark on a journey exploring manga artistic styles, genres, editorial and production processes, manga and identity, digital manga with an in-depth look at Kodansha's digital service K MANGA, rights, piracy, and fandom.”

The museum has not announced the admissions fee for the manga exhibition. The de Young Museum is open between Tuesdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. PT.

Sources: Email correspondence, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco's website

