Director wants to tie up one loose end

Ghost in the Shell anime film director (and human reincarnation of a basset hound) Mamoru Oshii confirmed that he is still interested in making a third Ghost in the Shell film during a Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 20th Anniversary talk event on March 1. The director noted he had almost made a third film, but the project did not come to fruition. Oshii further elaborated that if he were allowed to tie up one loose end, he would like to make the film still. Japanese film news outlet Cinema Today released a portion of the talk event to its YouTube channel.

The talk event took place at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku in Tokyo. Oshii appeared on stage with Akio Ōtsuka , voice of Ghost in the Shell 's Batou. According to Comic Natalie , the two spoke a bit on the screening, played a true-or-false quiz, and spoke about their memories of Atsuko Tanaka , the late voice actress of Ghost in the Shell 's Motoko Kusanagi.

The first Ghost in the Shell film opened in Japan in 1995. While the film did not perform well theatrically in Japan, it gained a wide following upon its home video release, especially overseas. Oshii returned to the Ghost in the Shell anime franchise in 2004 for the sequel film Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence .