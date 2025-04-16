Haikyu!! Quenches Thirst in Coca-Cola Japan's Aquarius Ad

Image via www.youtube.com ©「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会 ©古舘春一／集英社 © 2024 The Coca Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Japan debuted a set of four new commercials for its popular sports drink brand Aquarius, with two featuring Haikyu!! main character Shoyo Hinata, on Wednesday. The commercials are now streaming on the Coca-Cola Japan YouTube channel.

The first commercial features Shoyo Hinata during volleyball practice and drinking Aquarius during one of his breaks. The second commercial is a compilation commercial featuring the Haikyu!! character, Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle point guard Yuki Kawamura, and skateboarder Coco Yoshizawa.

According to Coca-Cola Japan's press release, the commercials ties into the announcement of a new formulation for Aquarius. The reformulated Aquarius is set to go on sale on April 21.