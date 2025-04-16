Interest
Haikyu!! Quenches Thirst in Coca-Cola Japan's Aquarius Ad
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Coca-Cola Japan debuted a set of four new commercials for its popular sports drink brand Aquarius, with two featuring Haikyu!! main character Shoyo Hinata, on Wednesday. The commercials are now streaming on the Coca-Cola Japan YouTube channel.
The first commercial features Shoyo Hinata during volleyball practice and drinking Aquarius during one of his breaks. The second commercial is a compilation commercial featuring the Haikyu!! character, Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle point guard Yuki Kawamura, and skateboarder Coco Yoshizawa.
According to Coca-Cola Japan's press release, the commercials ties into the announcement of a new formulation for Aquarius. The reformulated Aquarius is set to go on sale on April 21.
Sources: Coca-Cola press release via PR Times, Coca-Cola Japan's YouTube channel (link 2) via Comic Natalie