To a Godzilla Foot Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Fleeing Bystander

Japanese precision casting manufacturing company Castem announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with TOHO to create a “ Godzilla Hammer.” Castem notes the hammer is made from a 3D scan of a 2001 Godzilla foot used in filming. Castem did not specify from which Godzilla film the foot came from, but the Godzilla , Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack film opened that year.

Image via prtimes.jp TM and ©TOHO CO., LTD

The hammer is priced at 6,930 yen (about US$49) and weighs roughly 550 grams (about 1.2 pounds). The hammer is available across several platforms in Japan and internationally. For those living in Japan, it is on the Rakuten on-line store, Amazon Japan, and in-store at the meta mate shop in Tokyo. Those living outside of Japan can purchase the hammer through Amazon (America), eBay (internationally), and Shopee Taiwan.

Castem was established in 2017 and uses lost wax precision casting and metal injection technology to make parts for several industries including trains, machine tooling, and medical equipment. The company has also produced novelty items such as celebrity handprints, 3D face stickers, Pokémon insect cases, and a steel Robin Mask (from Kinnikuman ) display.

