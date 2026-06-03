Interest
Medalist Creator Tsurumaikada Marks Afternoon Magazine's 40th Anniversary
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Medalist creator Tsurumaikada presented an original illustration to celebrate the 40th year of Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine on Sunday. The illustration features series protagonist Inori Yuitsuka and Tsukasa Akeuraji with a card that reads “40th Anniversary." Kodansha will offer original merchandise featuring the illustration.
Medalist began running in Monthly Afternoon in May 2020. The series inspired an anime series of the same name in January 2025, with a second season the following January. A feature-length film is set to open in 2027.
Kodansha published the first issue of Monthly Afternoon in December 1986. The magazine is arguably best known for publishing Kōsuke Fujishima's Ah My Goddess, Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte and Historie, Hiroaki Samura's Blade of the Immortal, Shimoku Kio's Genshiken, Asa Higuchi's Big Windup!, Tsutomu Nihei's Knights of Sidonia, Haruko Ichikawa's Land of the Lustrous, Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period, Misaki Takamatsu's Skip and Loafer, and Shun Umezawa's The Darwin Incident, among many others.
Kodansha began publishing a sister magazine, Good! Afternoon, in November 2008.