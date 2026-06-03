Squid Girl's Masahiro Anbe to Launch Badokon! Badminton Manga

Badokon! "girls' badminton comedy" series begins on July 23

This year's 27th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that Masahiro Anbe will launch a new "girls' badminton comedy" manga series titled Badokon! in the 34th issue on July 23.

Anbe launched the Cheeky Devil Cop! ( Akuma de Fukei! ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in February 2025, and ended in September 2025. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the first volume in September 2026.

Anbe's Atsumare! Fushigi Kenkyū-bu (Assemble! Mystery Research Club) manga ended in July 2024. Anbe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 20th volume in October 2024.

Anbe launched Squid Girl ( Shinryaku! Ika Musume ) in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2007 and ended the series in February 2016. The manga received two 12-episode television anime series adaptations in 2010 and 2011. Crunchyroll streamed both television anime as they aired in Japan, and also streamed two original video DVDs. Media Blasters released both seasons on home video. Sentai Filmworks later rereleased the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The series is also streaming on HIDIVE .

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.