Crunchyroll Streams The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Anime's OVA

Episode launched with BD/DVD release on May 27

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Crunchyroll began streaming on Tuesday the original video anime ( OVA ) episode of the television anime of storywriter Yatsuki Weakest and illustrator Kikka Ohashi 's The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter ( Isekai no Sata wa Shachiku Shidai ) boys-love light novel series. The OVA is streaming as episode 13.

The third volume of the Blu-ray Disc and DVD release of the anime shipped on May 27 and included the 13th episode as a bonus.

Crunchyroll describes the episode: "Five days after moving in with Aresh, Kondou comes across a curious magic tool that looks like a kaleidoscope."

The anime premiered on January 6 onat 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST). It aired on, andat 24:30 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. Crunchyroll also screened the anime's premiere at Anime Frontier on December 14.

The anime stars:

Shinji Ishihara is directing the anime at Studio DEEN , with Yoshiko Nakamura in charge of series composition. The pair have worked together before in such BL anime as Sasaki and Miyano , Super Lovers , and Tadaima, Okaeri . Akira Yamada is the assistant director. Maki Fujii , who worked with Ishihara and Nakamura on Sasaki and Miyano as character designer, is once again the character designer for this anime. Megumi Ōhashi is composing the music, and Nippon Columbia is producing the music.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets the Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he may possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman—or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

Yatsuki launched the light novel series in February 2019. The third volume shipped in September 2021.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker (now KadoComi ) website in March 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on October 31. The manga and novels have a combined 1.4 million in circulation.

Source: Crunchyroll via @AIR_News01

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.