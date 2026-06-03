Kemono Jihen Stage Play Reveals Cast

Play runs from September 17-27 in Tokyo

Image via Kemono Jihen stage play's website © 藍本松／集英社 © 舞台「怪物事変」東京編製作委員会

The official website for the stage play adaptation of'smanga revealed on Wednesday additional cast members.

The stage play stars:

Sōshō Tomimoto as Kabane Kusaka

as Kabane Kusaka Shūhei Izumi as Kohachi Inugami

Naoki Tanaka as Shiki Tademaru

as Shiki Tademaru Takuto Ōmi as Akira

Seshiru Daigo as Yoko Inari

Naoki Kunishima as Mihai Florescu

Risa Haruka as Kon

Tesshin Genma as Nobimaru

Erika Ishitobi as Aya Tademaru

as Aya Tademaru Itsuki Otaki as Kumi Yamagumonoko

Yūho Matsui as Yui

Ariso Yamakawa as Akio Tademaru

The play will run from September 17-27 at Theater H in Tokyo. The play's logo features the subtitle "Tokyo Arc."

Nobuhiro Mōri is directing the play. Chong Gwangsong is handling the screenplay.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname–a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world...using the eerie powers of his own body.

Aimoto launched the manga in Jump SQ. in December 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on December 4. Seven Seas released the 20th volume in English on March 17. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.