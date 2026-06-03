Beguiling's BDP Press Licenses Battan's THE GOLDEN FLY Manga for Release in English

Print copies expected to ship in July

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Canada's The Beguiling comic book store announced on Tuesday that its in-house publisher BDP Press will publish Battan 's THE GOLDEN FLY (Kinbae) manga in English. The company launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to help fund the print release of the title.

Image via The Beguiling's X/Twitter account © Battan, BDP Press

The campaign ends on June 22. As of press time, the campaign has reached CAD$2,906 (roughly US$2,098) of its CAD$800 (roughly US$577) goal.

Backers for the project can expect to receive a copy in July, according to the project page.

The company will have a few advanced copies for sale at The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF), where Battan will be a guest. The festival will take place at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre on June 6-7.

Battan debuted the Fatale Game manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in May 2025. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 10. K MANGA is publishing the series in English.

Battan debuted the Soshite Heroine wa Inaku natta ( And Then There Were No Heroines ) manga on Torch web in March 2021, and it began reserialization on Web Comic Action in May 2024. The manga ended with its 21st chapter in April 2025.

Battan 's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto ( Annoying and cunning sisters ) manga inspired a live-action television drama adaptation in October 2023.

Battan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final volume in October 2023.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume in May 2023.