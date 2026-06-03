Japan Mint to Release Detective Conan Commemorative Coin Sets

See Conan Edogawa in coin form

The Japan Mint announced on Wednesday that pre-orders for two Detective Conan 30th anniversary coin sets have begun. The first set is a Detective Conan 30th Anniversary coin set and includes six uncirculated coins (in denominations ranging from 1 to 500 yen), a copper alloy commemorative medallion featuring protagonist Conan Edogawa (real identity Shinichi Kudo), and a special case featuring Conan, Ran Mori, Heiji Hattori, and Kazuha Toyama. The second set is a Detective Conan 30th Anniversary 2026-Proof coin set and features six 2026-Proof coins (also in denominations from 1 to 500 yen) and a sterling silver (92.5% pure) medallion featuring Conan and the “ Detective Conan 30th Anniversary” logo in a specially designed case.

Image via www.mint.go.jp ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

The regular Detective Conan 30th Anniversary coin set will cost 3,500 yen (about US$22). The Japan Mint notes that only 60,000 units will be produced. Orders began on June 3 and continue until June 23. The Detective Conan 30th Anniversary 2026-Proof coin set is 24,000 yen (about US$150), and only 20,000 units will be produced. Orders begin on June 3 and continue until June 23.

Image via www.mint.go.jp ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 Image via www.mint.go.jp ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996

Both coin sets can be ordered online through the Japan Mint website and are slated to ship in early September. However, the Japan Mint does not ship internationally.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the Detective Conan manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The Detective Conan anime debuted in 1996 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs. Netflix and Crunchyroll are also streaming selected curated episodes in batches.

Sources: Japan Mint's X/Twitter account, Japan Mint (link 2) via Nijimen