Shigemitsu Harada, Takumi Kobayashi Launch New Manga

Ijime to Kaeru to Mama to Fukushū debuts on June 18

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web announced on Monday that Shigemitsu Harada and Takumi Kobayashi will launch a new series together titled Ijime to Kaeru to Mama to Fukushū (Bullying, Frogs, Mama, and Revenge) on the platform on June 18.

Image via YanMaga Web © 原田重光, 小林拓己, KODANSHA Ltd.

The series follows Makoto, who is considered a "frog" that works aimlessly at the local factory. He finds solace in Miyuki, his childhood bully Kazuya's mother. When Kazuya returns to town, Miyuki makes a shocking proposal.

Harada and artist Hachi Sendō launched the Hikaru to Hikaru manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in March 2023. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume in April 2025.

Harada and Shinjirō launched the Shinyaku Kani Kōsen (The Crab Cannery Ship: New Testament) manga in Young Animal in June 2021, and ended it in November 2022. Hakusensha published the manga's final book volume digitally in December 2022. While Hakusensha published the manga's first and second volumes both digitally and physically, it published the third through fifth volumes digitally only.

Harada wrote two different manga spinoffs for Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga. The first, Cells at Work! Code Black , launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and the Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018, and ended in January 2021. Issei Hatsuyoshi drew the manga. The second, Hataraku Saibō Lady ( Cells at Work! Lady ), launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2020, and ended on September 26. Akari Otokawa drew the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Cells at Work! Code Black in English.

Digital Manga's Project H licensed Kobayashi's An Innocent Relationship manga for release in English in 2012.

Source: YanMaga Web