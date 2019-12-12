Rekomaru Otoi Ends Sono Toki no Kanojo ga Ima no Tsuma Desu Manga in January

Omnibus romance manga, launched on centers on different couples

The January 2020 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Thursday that Rekomaru Otoi will end the Sono Toki no Kanojo ga Ima no Tsuma Desu (My Girlfriend Back Then is Now My Wife) manga in the magazine's next issue on January 11.

The manga is in omnibus format, with each chapter centering on a different couple and depicting the scenes where they grow closer together. Otoi launched the manga on June 12.

Otoi is the author of the Ojisan and Marshmallow manga. The series has garnered more than 20 million views on the pixiv site. The series ended in October 2017, and Ichijinsha published the fifth and final volume, Go Go! Ojisan to Marshmallow , in November 2017. The Ojisan to Yōjo Marshmallow (Ojisan and Little Girl Marshmallow) sequel launched in March 2018, and Ichijinsha released the first compiled book volume this past March. Otoi began the spinoff series Wakabayashi-kun ga Nekasete Kurenai in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2015 and ended it in January 2018.

The main Ojisan and Marshmallow manga inspired a television anime in January 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yen Press recently licensed Otoi's To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human ( Sekai o Sukū Tame ni Watashi to Asa Chun Dekimasu ka? ) manga. Otoi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age magazine in 2018, and it published the second volume on June 8.