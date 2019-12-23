News
Inazuma Eleven SD Smartphone Game Delayed Again to January 3
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Inazuma Eleven SD, the new smartphone game for the Inazuma Eleven franchise, revealed on Monday that the game will now launch on January 3. Level-5 is also streaming a "short figure anime" for the game.
The game was originally slated for October, but Level 5 delayed the game to early December to improve its quality before this most recent delay.
The game uses the traditional children's game of "ohajiki" as a base. Players create their own teams and compete against other players' teams online. The game will be free to play, with optional purchasable in-game items.
Level 5 is also producing the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game will now launch in spring 2020 under the title Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road. The game was originally slated for summer 2018, but was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, and then to a general 2019 release date before this latest delay to spring 2020.
The game's accompanying anime series titled Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin premiered on April 2018 with a one-hour special and aired for 26 episodes.