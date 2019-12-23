Inazuma Eleven SD Smartphone Game Delayed Again to January 3

Level-5 streams "short figure anime" for upcoming game

The official website for Inazuma Eleven SD , the new smartphone game for the Inazuma Eleven franchise, revealed on Monday that the game will now launch on January 3. Level-5 is also streaming a "short figure anime" for the game.

The game was originally slated for October, but Level 5 delayed the game to early December to improve its quality before this most recent delay.

The game uses the traditional children's game of "ohajiki" as a base. Players create their own teams and compete against other players' teams online. The game will be free to play, with optional purchasable in-game items.

Level 5 is also producing the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game will now launch in spring 2020 under the title Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was originally slated for summer 2018, but was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, and then to a general 2019 release date before this latest delay to spring 2020.

The game's accompanying anime series titled Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin premiered on April 2018 with a one-hour special and aired for 26 episodes.