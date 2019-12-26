Voice Actress Maaya Uchida Plays Herself in Live-Action Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Film

Film opens on February 7

The official website for the live-action film of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga revealed on Friday that voice actress Maaya Uchida will play herself in the film. Uchida will play herself in an in-movie stage performance. A character in the film who is a voice actor/idol otaku (played by Kento Kaku ) is a big fan of hers.

The manga's story centers on the awkward romantic comedy between Narumi, a female office worker who hides her fujoshi lifestyle, and Hirotaka, a handsome and capable company man who is secretly a game otaku.

Mitsuki Takahata (center right in visual below) and Kento Yamazaki (center left) are starring in the film as Narumi and Hirotaka, respectively. Nanao (rightmost) plays Hanako Koyanagi, while Takumi Saitou (leftmost) plays Tarō Kabakura.

Other cast members include Kento Kaku , Tsuyoshi Muro as a bartender, and Jiro Sato . Yumi Wakatsuki will play a "serious fujoshi " character who cosplays as a game character, and Mio Imada will play a stylish colleague of Narumi.

The film will open on February 7, 2020. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama ) is directing the film.

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. The manga's seventh volume shipped on March 29. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and released the third omnibus volume in November 2018.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan.





Sources: Wotakoi live-action film's website, Comic Natalie