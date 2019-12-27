Moto Hagio's Queen Margot Manga Ends

Manga's 8th volume ships on February 25

The February issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine published the final chapter of Moto Hagio 's Ōhi Marugo ( Queen Margot ) manga on Saturday. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume will ship on February 25.

The January issue of Cocohana had revealed in November that the manga would reach its "climax" in the February issue.

Hagio launched the manga in August 2012, but the series went on hiatus from December 2017 through August 2018. Shueisha published the seventh compiled volume last February.

The manga is set in 16th-century France and tells the story of the historical Margaret of Valois, who dreams of marrying a handsome prince. Her fate is upended by the religious turmoil in Europe.

Fantagraphics Books released Hagio's Otherworld Barbara , Heart of Thomas ( Thomas no Shinzō ) , and A Drunken Dream and Other Stories manga, and is also releasing Hagio's The Poe Clan manga. Viz Media released Hagio's They Were Eleven and A,A' manga in English. Denpa announced last month that it will release Hagio's Lil' Leo ( Leo-kun ) manga in English.