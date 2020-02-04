News
LINE's Poccolies Anime Shorts Reveal Cast, April Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toshiyuki Morikawa, Shouta Hayama, Ai Furihata, Rica Matsumoto star in 50 episodes based on sticker characters
The official website for Sony Digital Entertainment's Poccolies LINE sticker characters revealed the cast and April premiere date for the characters' upcoming television anime shorts. The anime will have 50 episodes on BS NTV, TV Asahi, Animax, and other channels. The cast includes (character name romanizations are not official):
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Patsuhiko (top center in the image above)
- Shouta Hayama as Hamu (bottom row, second from right)
- Ai Furihata as Panda-chan (bottom row, second from left)
- Rica Matsumoto as Oyacan-sama (top right)
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Kangaroo-shi (top left)
- Riko Kohara as Shiro-chan (bottom row, far left)
- Rin Aira as Nioi-san (top left in the image below)
Kachidoki Studio (Tama & Friends: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?, Chiisana Ojisan, Litchi DE Hikari Club) is animating the series.
The sticker set debuted in 2018. The story of the sticker set is that a positive and honest boy named Patsuhiko lives on Pokkori Island, along with the shrewd and mysterious Ham, and a reliable older brother figure named Kangaroo. The sticker set follows their daily lives.