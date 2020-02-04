News
LINE's Poccolies Anime Shorts Reveal Cast, April Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toshiyuki Morikawa, Shouta Hayama, Ai Furihata, Rica Matsumoto star in 50 episodes based on sticker characters

The official website for Sony Digital Entertainment's Poccolies LINE sticker characters revealed the cast and April premiere date for the characters' upcoming television anime shorts. The anime will have 50 episodes on BS NTV, TV Asahi, Animax, and other channels. The cast includes (character name romanizations are not official):

Kachidoki Studio (Tama & Friends: Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?, Chiisana Ojisan, Litchi DE Hikari Club) is animating the series.

The sticker set debuted in 2018. The story of the sticker set is that a positive and honest boy named Patsuhiko lives on Pokkori Island, along with the shrewd and mysterious Ham, and a reliable older brother figure named Kangaroo. The sticker set follows their daily lives.

Sources: Poccolies website, MoCa News

