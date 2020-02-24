2020 Toei Manga Matsuri Omnibus Film Reveals Kamen Rider Den-O Segment's Title

The official website for the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival revealed on Sunday that the Kamen Rider Den-O film segment will be titled Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! ( Masked Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Appears!).

The website also revealed two more film segment names: Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki and Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi. Additionally, the omnibus will include the second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime titled Oshiri Tantei : Tentō Mushi Iseki no Naze.

The film series will screen in Japan on April 24. Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! segment will be the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise 's first film in ten years.

Last year's installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years. It opened in Japan last April. Like this year's installment, last year also featured Butt Detective and the Recycle Zoo cardboard-animated series.. The April 2019 screening also showcased the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter and Uchi no 3 Shimai anime.

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films did not only feature anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .

Kamen Rider x Kamen Rider x Kamen Rider The Movie: Chō Den-O Trilogy was the fifth theatrical film project in the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise , and it was a trilogy of movies that opened one after another between May-June 2010 in Japan. A different lead character starred in each of the three movies. Manga creator Shotaro Ishinomori ( Cyborg 009 , Harmagedon , The Skull Man ) created the original Kamen Rider television series and manga in 1971.