1st Princess Principal Sequel Anime Film Unveils New Trailer, Theme Song, Story

The official website for the Princess Principal anime began streaming a trailer on Friday for Princess Principal : Crown Handler , the first of six planned sequel anime films. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "LIES and TIES" by Void_Chords feat. Yui Mugino. The site also revealed the film's story and key visual by character designer and chief animation director Kimitake Nishio .

[Warning: The film's story contains story spoilers for the television anime's last episode. Highlight the white text to read.] The film is set in London at the end of the 19th century and after the attempted assassination of the Imperial princess in the television anime. The Empire is increasing counter-spy actions in the wake of the incident, and finds Control, the Commonwealth group in charge of covert operations against the Empire, at unease and suspecting its spy within the royal family as a double agent. Control assigns their spy ring Dove with a new mission to extract a secondhand bookstore owner and deliver him to Commonwealth hands. Ange, Dorothy, and Chise successfully spring the bookstore owner from an Imperial prison. Control also assigns Dove to make contact with Bishop, their spy within the royal family, to ascertain their loyalties.

The film will open on April 10.

The cast includes:

Ayaka Imamura , the voice actress for Ange in the previous television series, retired in June 2018 due to her worsening health. Imamura's agency With Line collaborated with the film's production committee and staff, who held new auditions for the Ange role.

Masaki Tachibana ( Barakamon , .hack//Quantum ) is returning from the previous television series to direct the film at Actas . However, the film's credits do not also list Studio 3Hz , which worked on the television series with Actas . Also, Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Solty Rei ) is supervising and writing the script, instead of the television anime's Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ). The film's main five cast members will perform the film's ending theme song "Nowhere Land."

Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Kino's Journey , Sky Girls ) is still credited with the original character designs, and Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker ) adapted the designs for animation. However, Kimitake Nishio ( Moetan , ToHeart2 ) is also designing characters for the film, and is credited as the sole chief animation director without Akiya.

Yuki Kajiura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero ) is back to compose the music with sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami .

The films will be entirely new works (as opposed to compilations) that tell a story after the final television series episode. The first film was originally slated for last year.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime series for the summer 2017 streaming season and also for home video. Sentai Filmworks described the television series:

At the end of the 19th century, London, the Kingdom of Albion has been split into East and West sides by a giant wall. Five girls attend Queen's Mayfaire, a conventional and prestigious school. Under the guise of regular high school girls, they act as spies under cover. Disguise, reconnaissance, infiltration, car chases... Each girl uses their own set of special skills to dart around the world of shadow.