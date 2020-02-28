One Room Anime Shorts Get 3rd Season This Year

Staff, cast return for new series

The official website for the One Room anime series announced on Saturday that the anime is getting a third season. The new anime will be titled One Room Third Season . The anime will premiere this year.

The returning cast includes:

M.A.O as Yui Hanasaka

as Yui Hanasaka Rie Murakawa as Natsuki Momohara

as Natsuki Momohara Rie Takahashi as Minori Nanahashi

Eiji Mano is again credited with the original story, and Kantoku ( The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. , Garakowa -Restore the World- original character designer) is again credited with the original character designs. Takuya Tani is again adapting Kantoku 's character designs for animation. Aose Shimoi is also returning to write the scripts. Zero-G is again animating the series. Shinichiro Ueda is the executive producer.

The first anime in the franchise premiered in January 2017 and aired for 12 episodes. One Room Second Season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired. The franchise inspired the Room Mate : One Room side M spinoff focusing on male characters that premiered in April 2017.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the One Room franchise with "first-person narrative":

You are the protagonist. A new project in virtual anime from SMIRAL Animation that also brought you the "Anitore" series and "Makuranodanshi." This time, the project is about 3 stories that develop in your (one) room.

The franchise also includes a VR app for iOS and Android devices that debuted in summer 2018.