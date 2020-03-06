Assault Lily Bouquet Anime's 2nd Teaser Video Previews Theme Song

The official YouTube channel for the Assault Lily mixed-media franchise began streaming its second teaser promotional video for Assault Lily Bouquet , the franchise 's television anime. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Sacred world" by BanG Dream! band RAISE A SUILEN , and reveals and previews the ending theme song "Edel Lilie" by "Hitotsuyanagi-tai."

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action doll figures conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013.

The anime will premiere in July. The tagline on the anime's website reads, "A rhapsody of petals dancing on the frontline." The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

The project's website describes its story:

On Earth in the near future, humanity faced imminent destruction from mysterious giant creatures known as "Huge." The entire world unites against the Huge, and successfully develops weaponry known as "CHARM" (Counter Huge Arms) by combining science and magic. CHARM exhibits high rates of synchronization with teenaged girls, and the girls who use CHARM are viewed as heroes called "Lilies." Throughout the world, "Garden" military academies are established to train Lilies to face the Huge and to serve as bases to protect and guide people. This is a story about fighting girls who aim to become Lilies at one such Garden.

The cast includes:

The cast members also starred in Bushiroad 's Assault Lily: League of Guardians stage play that ran at Tokyo's Shinjuku Face venue from January 9 to January 15.

Shouji Saeki ( He Is My Master , Mahoromatic: Summer Special , Medaka Box ) is directing the anime at SHAFT , with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ) as the character designer. Keita Nagahara is the assistant director. Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is the sub-character designer, and is also serving as chief animation director alongside Sōta Suwa ( Sakura Quest , Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 2 ).

Other staff members include: