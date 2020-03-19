New Gundam Video Debuts by Life-Size Unicorn Gundam Statue

Sunrise's Gundam.info portal website announced on Wednesday that " Gundam : Beyond," the newest video in the Wall-G series, will debut at the life-size Unicorn Gundam mobile suit statue at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza's Festival Plaza in Odaiba, Tokyo on March 20.

The video's theme will be the Gundam franchise's 40th anniversary concept "Beyond." The 30-minute video's original story will feature Mobile Suit Gundam UC protagonist Banagher Links as he travels through the worlds of various Gundam works.

The video will screen from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, followed by " Gundam Build Divers Series Special Movie," " Mobile Suit Gundam UC Special Movie Ver.2.0 'Cage' SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Tielle," and " Mobile Suit Gundam UC Perfectibility."

The life-size Unicorn Gundam mobile suit statue debuted in September 2017.

Source: Gundam.info