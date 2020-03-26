Killing Bites' Shinya Murata Launches New Manga in June

zunta illustrates Konchuki manga

This year's second issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shinya Murata will launch a new manga titled Konchuki with artist zunta in the magazine's next issue on June 25. Murata is writing the manga, while zunta is drawing the art.

Murata's Killing Bites manga with artist Kazasa Sumita inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in January 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Murata and artist Tokisada Hayami launched a new manga titled Blattodea in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019. The series is a sequel to Murata and artist Ifuji Shinsen 's Arachnid manga.