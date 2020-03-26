Pops' Ryo Ikeumi Launches New Manga in May

Rose Rosey Roseful Bud centers on manga creator in her 40s

The May issue of Shueisha 's Cookie magazine revealed on Thursday that Ryo Ikuemi will launch a new manga titled Rose Rosey Roseful Bud in the magazine's July issue on May 26. The magazine teased that the manga will be about the work and love life of Shōko Kanbara, a manga creator "on the edge" and in her 40s. The manga will have a 40-page opening chapter, include a color opening page, and feature on the issue's front cover.

Ikuemi's Pops manga inspired an original video anime in 1993, her Kiyoku Yawaku manga inspired a live-action film in 2013, and her Anata no Koto wa Sorehodo manga inspired a live-action television series in 2017. Ikuemi's Principal manga then inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2018. JManga digitally distributed Ikuemi's Cousin manga in English before closing its doors.

Ikuemi ended her Taiyō ga Miteiru (Kamoshirenai Kara) manga in May 2018. She launched the series in Cookie in March 2014. Shueisha published the manga's eighth and final volume in July 2018.

Ikuemi launched the Eine Kleine Nachtmusik manga, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka , on Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website in January 2019. Ikuemi also launched a new manga titled 1-nichi 2-kai last September.