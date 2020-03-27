Ore no Yubi de Midarero. Anime's Videos Preview Theme Song

Latest ComicFesta anime about beauty salon romance premieres on April 5

The official website for Ore no Yubi de Midarero. ~Heiten-go Furatikiri no Salon de...~ , the television anime of neco 's Ore no Yubi de Midarero. ~Heiten-go no Salon, Ijiwaru ni Jirasarete~ adult manga, began streaming two different promotional videos for the anime on Friday. The "complete version" video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Yubisaki no Mahō" (The Magic of the Fingertip) by Manaka Sawa as his character Sōsuke Nanase.

Normal version:

Complete version:

The story centers on Fumi, an assistant at a well-known city salon. She receives strict training from Sōsuke, the beautician she admires, but every time he touches her, it stirs something inside her. One day after closing shop, Sōsuke is serving as shampooing practice for Fumi, and she accidentally splashes him with water. Fumi thought that he would get mad, but instead he pulls Fumi toward him and asks Fumi why she doesn't want him to touch her. He flashes a mischievous smile and sees right through her, before starting to trace his finger over her body.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 5 at 25:00 (effectively April 6 at 1:00 a.m.).

The cast includes:

Wataru Komada (standard version), Manaka Sawa (complete version) as Sōsuke Nanase



Yuri Yamaoka (standard version), Mitsuko Hachi (complete version) as Fumi Hoshiya



Takuma Nagatsuka (standard version), Sakura ICE Shishimaru (complete version) as Kaname Chiba



Mitsutaka Noshitani ( XL Jо̄shi , Sweet Punishment ) is directing the anime at Magic Bus . Shinichiro Sawayama ( 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo , Anejiru 2 The Animation - Shirakawa Shimai ni Omakase ) is writing the script. Taihei Nagai ( Papa Datte, Shitai , Black Clover ) is providing the character designs and serving as chief animation director. Takahiro Enomoto ( Overflow , XL Jо̄shi ) is the sound director, and Studio Mausu is handling sound production. Picante Circus and Suiseisha are also credited with production for the anime.

Suiseisha released a compiled book volume for neco 's original manga on September 18.

The anime will be the newest work for the ComicFesta manga website. Similar to previous ComicFesta Anime , the anime will have two versions: a "standard version" and an explicit "complete version" with separate casts. The "standard version" will broadcast on television, and the adult "complete version" will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website.

Previous anime to debut through ComicFesta Anime Zone include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017, Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017, Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017, 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018, Sweet Punishment in April 2018, Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018, Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018, Papa Datte, Shitai in January 22019, Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April, Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi - in July, XL Jо̄shi in October, and Overflow in January.