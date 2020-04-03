News
Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna Novel Gets Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This year's eighth issue of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna (Frozen Bonds) novel is inspiring a manga that will launch on the Manga Up! website and app this spring. Minori Tsukahara is drawing the manga.
The original Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna prequel novel was included with the first Blu-ray Disc home video release of the television anime series in Japan. The novel features the meeting between Emilia and Puck.
The novel inspired an original video anime (OVA) that screened in theaters in Japan starting on November 8. The OVA then shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 1.
The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.
The anime has also inspired another original video anime (OVA) volume, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow. Crunchyroll began streaming that OVA in February.
The anime's second season will premiere in July after a delay from April.
Source: Young Gangan issue 8