Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna Novel Gets Manga

This year's eighth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna (Frozen Bonds) novel is inspiring a manga that will launch on the Manga Up! website and app this spring. Minori Tsukahara is drawing the manga.

The original Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Zenjitsu-tan: Hyōketsu no Kizuna prequel novel was included with the first Blu-ray Disc home video release of the television anime series in Japan. The novel features the meeting between Emilia and Puck.

The novel inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) that screened in theaters in Japan starting on November 8. The OVA then shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 1.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has also inspired another original video anime ( OVA ) volume, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow . Crunchyroll began streaming that OVA in February.

The anime's second season will premiere in July after a delay from April.