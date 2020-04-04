Touken Ranbu's 8th Stage Play Unveils Cast, Visuals

Mizuki Umetsu, Mashiro Sano, Yūho Matsui, more join cast for play debuting this summer

The official website for Marvelous' stage play adaptations of Nitroplus and DMM Games' Touken Ranbu franchise revealed on Friday cast members and visuals for the new stage play that will debut this summer.

The cast includes:





Takuma Wada as Kasen Kanesada





Mizuki Umetsu as Chōgi Yamanbagiri





Mashiro Sano as Aoe Nikkari





Yūho Matsui as Kikkō Sadamune





Ryūjirō Izaki as Shishiō





Takuto Ohmi as Kotegiri Gō

The play will run from June 8-14 in Tokyo, from June 26-July 5 in Kobe, from July 10-12 in Fukuoka, and again in Tokyo from July 17 through August 2.

Ken'ichi Suemitsu is again scripting and directing the play.

The seventh and most recent stage play in the franchise , Touken Ranbu: Iden Oboro no Shishitachi , ran in Tokyo from November 22 to December 1, in Kobe from December 6 to 15, in Tokyo again from December 20 to January 12, and in Fukuoka on January 17 and 18.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021.

The franchise is also inspiring a separate series of stage musicals. The franchise 's seventh and latest stage musical Musical Touken Ranbu ~Shizuka no Umi no Paraiso~ (Paraiso of the Sea of Tranquilty) was scheduled for March 21-29 in Tokyo, but it cancelled part of its Tokyo run due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. The musical still held performances up through March 26. The musical also cancelled all performances that were to run from April 4-18 at AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo. The musical is scheduled to run from April 24-26 at City Kaikan Sears Home Yume Hall in Kumamoto and May 3-6 at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi.

The franchise will get an updated version of the franchise 's second musical, Touken Ranbu - Bakumatsu Tenrōden , that will run from September to November.

Source: Touken Ranbu stage plays' website, Stage Natalie