Crunchyroll Streams Welcome to the Japari Park 2nd Season, Wacky TV Nanana 3rd Season Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the Welcome to the Japari Park season 2 and Wacky TV Nanana Chase the Kraken Monster! anime as part of the spring 2020 season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll began streaming the Kemono Friends spinoff Welcome to the Japari Park ( Yōkoso Japari Park ) anime's second season on Tuesday. The anime's 25th episode premiered in Japan on Wednesday.

The story is set in the world of Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game. The Friends and head of Japari Park work to overcome a big crisis in the lead-up to the opening of the park. Park guide Mirai and Serval make a video record of the situation.

The series of five-minute shorts premiered in Japan in August 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the first season. It currently has 25 episodes available on TV Tokyo 's AniTele app.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming TV Yarō Nana-na Kaibutsu Kraken o Oe! , the third season of the Wacky TV Nanana anime, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The anime will premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. Each episode will be five minutes long.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

The under-funded TV station "TV Nanana" works daily to make up for their lack of budget with wisdom, stamina, and teamwork as they battle rival networks. But between the younger audience's loss of interest in traditional TV, a sharp decrease in ad spending, and a decrease in enthusiasm for their independently produced programming has put the company in its most dire situation ever. So, in a desperate attempt to secure high ratings--and the network's survival--the director of the expedition team, Nanaoka, his cameraman, Nanamori, and AD Nanayama decide to secure footage of the legendary cryptid, the kraken. To do so, they will travel to the perilous supernatural sea known as the Banana Triangle! After chartering passage on an illegal squid fishing boat, they head out to sea. But waiting for them in the mysterious waters ahead are vicious sharks, giant whales, and fearsome pirates! Not only that, but after drifting ashore on an isolated island, they encounter an increasingly odd menagerie of characters.

The first 24-episode season of CG anime shorts debuted in April 2018, and Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in May 2019. The sequel, TV Yarō Nana-na - Wakuwaku Dōkutsu Land , premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Wacky TV Nanana 2nd season . The second season also had 24 episodes.

