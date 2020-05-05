Yūko Kasumi Ends Furuya-sensei Belongs to An-chan! Manga in June

Manga, about student falling for teacher after witnessing failed proposal, launched in 2016

The June issue of Shueisha 's Ribon magazine revealed on Saturday that Yūko Kasumi will end the Furuya-sensei wa An-chan no Mono (Furuya-sensei Belongs to An-chan!) manga in the magazine's next issue in June.

The manga centers on the relationship between An and Furuya. An, one of Furuya's students at school, witnesses Furuya's girlfriend brutally turning him down in a public marriage proposal inside a cafe. After An sees Furuya crying and showing a side to himself that An did not know, she instantly falls in love with Furuya.

Kasumi launched the manga in Ribon in September 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 24, and will publish the 11th volume on May 25.

Kasumi and Yasushi Akimoto 's Marimo no Hana: Saikyō Butō-ha Shōgakusei Densetsu inspired an original video anime that screened at the Ribon Haru no Event in 2012. The manga launched in Ribon in 2010, and ended in 2014.